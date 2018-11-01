WAYCROSS — Rona Jane Futch Bacon, 81, passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health Waycross. Mrs. Bacon was born in Claxton on March 9, 1939, to the late Charlie K. Futch and Mildred Gibson Futch. She was a graduate of South Georgia State College and received her Master’s Degree in Nursing at Valdosta State University. Mrs. Bacon retired from Satilla Regional Medical Center as the Supervisor of Nursing in ICU after over 30 years of service as a critical care nurse. She was a member of Waycross Primitive Baptist Church, loved to travel, enjoyed crocheting, but most of all, she cherished her family. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bacon was preceded by her husband of 65 years, Herman Roscoe Bacon. Survivors include three sons and daughters-in-law, Stephen and Ruth Bacon of Blackshear, Tony and Sonia Bacon of Waycross, and Randy and Lori Bacon of Fruit Grove, Florida; sisters and brothers-in-law Helen Dickerson of Bulloch County, Janet and Gary DuBois of North Carolina, Brenda and Chuck Farmer of Richmond Hill, Wanda and Thomas Kangeter of Thunderbolt, Charlene and Randall Butler of Pembroke, Vicki and Pat Hughes of Pembroke; brothers and sister-in-law, Alvin and Gwen Futch of Pembroke, Calvin and Gail Futch of Savannah, Charles E. and Barbara Futch of Faulkville; grandchildren, Joshua Bacon, Justin Bacon, Kelli Jayne Bacon, and Rich and Jessica Cerniglia; and two great-granddaughters, Sarah Keeling and Emily Cerniglia. A graveside service was held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, December 29, at Northside Cemetery with Elder Bill Mullis officiating. To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com. Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory of Pembroke was in charge of the arrangements.