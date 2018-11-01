BLACKSHEAR — Roger Wayne Musgrove, 67, died Tuesday afternoon, September 29, 2020, at his residence in Pierce County following an extended illness. He was a native of Ware County and had lived most of his life in Ware and Pierce Counties. He was the son of the late Leroy Musgrove and Annie Bell Jewell Musgrove. Roger was a 1973 graduate of Brantley County High School and served with the United States Army. He retired in 1999 as a mechanic with St. Marys Railroad and was a former employee of CSX Railroad. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. If you asked people who Roger Musgrove was, you would hear a variety of diverse descriptions, and the majority would be correct because Roger had a spirited personality that so many loved. Nonetheless, to his children he was known as a loving father, a warmhearted grandfather, a hard worker who made sure his family was always taken care of, a sidesplitting storyteller with an infectious smile, and a friend who would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. Roger was an early riser who refused to sit still and was always busy. He loved being outdoors hunting, fishing, or enjoying a good game of golf. Roger would have said he’s a jack-of-all-trades, but a master of none. His children would say he had many talents and could do anything he put his mind to. Roger confessed he made many mistakes in life, and a lesser man would have let those errors take them down. However, Roger always had his glass half full and made the best of the cards he dealt himself. During the last years of his life, he made amends of wrongs done and loved his Savior wholeheartedly. What a joy it was to see his growth in Jesus Christ and a rekindled friendship between him and his ex-wife Donna Dixon. Donna was there for comfort and support through all his suffering, and it was she, along with their children and grandchildren, at his side during his final breath. Roger would have wanted to extend thanks to so many including family, friends, doctors, nurses, and his Hospice caregivers with a special thanks to Donna’s husband Dan for displaying such sensitivity during such a fragile time of life. Survivors include 2 daughters, Heather Moore (husband Daniel) of Greenville, South Carolina, and Jessika Thompson (husband Kyle) of Blackshear; a son, Robert Wayne Musgrove (fiance Renata Lee) of Waycross; 15 grandchildren, Danyon Moore (wife Carly), Zane Moore, Grace Moore, Selah Moore, Alexis Musgrove, Katie Musgrove, Payton Musgrove, Cameron Lee, Maleigh Thompson, Tristen Musgrove, Albree Squires, Kay-Lynn Thompson, Trey Sellers, Trenton Thompson, Nevaeh Woodard; his former wife and mother of his children Donna Dixon of Blackshear; 3 sisters, Fae McCary (husband Reggie) of Waycross, Mary Spivey (husband Thurston) of Valdosta, Georgia, and Sherri Johnston (Jeff) of Roswell, Georgia; 5 brothers Roy Musgrove (wife Susan), Eddie Musgrove (wife Barbara), and Bishop Ronnie Musgrove (wife Marie) all of Waycross, Donnie Musgrove (wife Sharon) of Lilburn, Georgia, and Danny Musgrove of Waycross, numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Memorial donations can be made to the Southeast Cancer Unit P.O. Box 667, Blackshear, Georgia, 31516. A memorial service was held at 5 p.m. Saturday, October 3, at Music Funeral Home with Bishop Scot Mathis conducting and Roy Musgrove, Trey Sellers, and Donna Dixon speaking. All of Mr. Musgroves’s grandchildren served as honorary pallbearers. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.