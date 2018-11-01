WARESBORO — Roger R. McQuaig, 78, died suddenly Monday morning, March 15, 2021, at his residence in Waresboro. He was born March 10, 1943, in Charleston, South Carolina, to the late Osrew M. “Mac” McQuaig and Louise Rawlins McQuaig. He lived most of his life in Ware County and Louise Rawlins McQuaig. He lived most of his life in Ware County and graduated from Ware County High School. In 2005, he retired from the Ware State Prison as Detail Supervisor Sargeant. He was a member of Central Baptist Church, a member of the Peace Officers’ Association of Georgia, and he was an honorary member of Bennett Bay Hunting Club. In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by his son, Marc McQuaig, and his brother, Jimmy W. McQuaig. Survivors include his wife, Faye James McQuaig of Waresboro; one daughter, Alicia McQuaig Carter; two grandchildren, Chelsea Carter Hayman (husband Joseph) and Chase Carter; two great-grandchildren, Chaden Carter, and Landrey Hayman; one brother, Ronnie McQuaig (wife JoAnn) of Waycross; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 19, at Kettle Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday at Music Funeral Home. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook, or by viewing the video tribute and funeral service recording at www.musicfh.com. Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.