Rock Mercer

MILLWOOD — Rock Anthony Mercer, 50, of Millwood died Friday night, September 25, 2020, at his residence after a brief illness. He was born in Folkston, Georgia, to the late Jerrell Raymond Mercer Sr., and Rebecca Ann Simmons Mercer. Mercer earned an Engineering Degree from Okefenokee Technical College and would go on to teach Engineering at the college. He also worked as a supervisor for Cady Bag in Pearson, and with the Lewellyn Corporation based in Indiana. Mercer was a member of Zion Hill Freewill Baptist Church, where he once served as a deacon and longtime Sunday School teacher. He also frequently attended Indian Mound Baptist Church. Rock loved being outdoors, fishing, and hunting. Mercer loved his 80’s rock music, but more than anything, he loved his family and especially the time he was able to spend with his grandchildren. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia Michelle “Cindy” Mercer. Mercer is survived by his daughters, Chesley Larisey and her husband Adam, of Waycross, Bethany Mercer of Waycross; two grandchildren, Tanner Larisey, Lake Larisey; two brothers, Jerrell Mercer and his wife Jeana of Waycross, Roger Mercer and his wife Kristen of Glennville; nieces and nephews, Kaleigh Morrison, Ely Morrison, Vann Perritt, Kara Tindall and her husband Nathan, Jonah Mercer, Haley Anna Mercer, Caden O’Steen, Ellison Mercer, Bentlee Mercer, Paisley Mercer; his mother-in-law, Becky Godwin and her husband Jackie of Waycross; and numerous other relatives. A memorial service was held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 29, at Zion Hill Freewill Baptist Church in Millwood. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Miles-Odum Funeral Home, 130 Screven Ave., Waycross, Georgia, 31501. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.