WAYCROSS — Mrs. Robin Greenwood, 67, of Waycross, died Sunday morning, May 30, 2021, at her residence after an extended illness. She was born in Sharon, West Virginia, to the late Robert Lacy and Barbara Welch Lacy. Mrs. Greenwood lived a majority of her life in Fort Pierce, Florida, before moving to Waycross in February 2006. In Waycross, Mrs. Greenwood worked as a Registered Nurse for Waycross Dialysis Center. She cherished her job and the ability it gave her to serve and care for people in Waycross and surrounding communities. Away from work, Mrs. Greenwood loved to fish and camp with her family. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Newman, and four siblings, Linda Lacy, Harold Lacy, Melvin Lacy, and Lloyd Lacy. Mrs. Greenwood is survived by her husband, Robert Greenwood of Waycross; four daughters, Launa Hall and her husband David of Waycross, Shelby Pratt and her husband Trey of Waycross, Nikki Greenwood and her husband Ryan Bahns of Savannah, and Jessica Leal of Waycross; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Bridgett Cox and her husband Wayne of Port St. Lucie, Florida, and numerous other relatives. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Sweetwater Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, 31501. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com. Miles-Odum Funeral Home and Crematory was in charge of arrangements.