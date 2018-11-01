MERSHON — Robin Anthony Crawford, age 54, of Mershon, passed away Saturday afternoon, June 19, 2021, at Emory St. Joseph’s Hospital in Atlanta following an extended illness. Born October 14, 1966, in Savannah, Crawford was a son of Russell Wayne and Elizabeth Cowart Crawford. Living most of his life in Blackshear, he was a 1984 graduate of Pierce County High School. Crawford was the owner of Sound Business Solutions, overseeing debit and credit card processing for small businesses. He was an active member of the New Life Assembly of God. Crawford attended the Voyagers Sunday School Class and was the facilitator for Boundaries (a support group of family members of substance abuse). He also was a faithful member of the Gideons and was a former member of the HEART/Better Hometown Board. Survivors include his wife, Gina Groover Crawford of Mershon; his children, Chris (Kellyn) Carter, Heather (Jarred) Jacobs, Josh Carter, Micah Carter, Kayla Carter, Hayden (Josh) Butler, Rusty (Vivian) Crawford, Kasey (Remington) Lamb, McKenzie Tolbert, Blaike (Joe) Caviness, Tyler Crawford, Lauren Crawford, Dallas Crawford, Kurstin Crawford, and Little Kenneth; 26 grandchildren, Raegan Carter, Logan Carter, Christian Carter, Brentlee Wright, Caden Jacobs, Ella Jacobs, Bryce Jacobs, Axel Jacobs, Kalyn Carter, McKinlyn Carter, Waylon Carter, Bentlee Carter, Charlee-lyn Carter, Fischer Lanham, Carson Butler, Gabriel Butler, Ryleigh Kate Butler, Kameron Butler, Matthew Crawford, Anthony Crawford, Jaycee Crawford, Maebree Crawford, Chestlee Lamb, Emberlie Lamb, Christopher Tolbert, and Myla Caviness; his parents, Wayne and Elizabeth Crawford of Blackshear; his sister, Lissa Shearhouse of Blackshear, and several cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral was held Thursday, June 24, at New Life Assembly of God. Burial followed in Ramah Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at hartfuneralhome.com. Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.