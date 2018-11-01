BLACKSHEAR — Robert William Callahan, 83, of Pierce County, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at the Baptist Village Retirement Communities in Waycross following an extended illness Born January 6, 1937, he was a son of the late Carl Glenn and Sally Ethel (Moody) Callahan, of Pierce County. He was a 1957 graduate of Blackshear High School and a retired truck driver with Dixie Concrete in Waycross. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. Robert was a devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. If kids were around you could rest assured he would be playing and picking. He loved nothing more than to make everyone laugh. His favorite saying was “If I wasn’t pickin’, you’d think something was wrong.” To know Robert was to love him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers; Calvin Glenn Callahan and his twin brother, Richard Russell Callahan. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Navadine Dowling Callahan; son, Michael “Tony” Callahan (Ann); granddaughter, Asia Callahan Boyette (Cord); grandson Mac Callahan (Davis Boatright); great-grandson, Cam Boyette; step-grandson, Jerimey Gibson (Mallory); six step-great-grandchildren, Haili, Zoie, Sophia, Bladen, Waylon and Jamison; two sisters, Elaine Ruger and Jane Boyd, both of Blackshear; two brothers, Byron Callahan and Larry Callahan, both of Blackshear; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A graveside service was held Friday morning, Oct. 2 at 11 o’clock at Oakland Cemetery in Waycross. The family received friends Thursday evening Oct. 1, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com. Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.