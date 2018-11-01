Robert P. Jones

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Robert P. “Maverick” Jones, 82, of Fernandina Beach, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. He was born on December 29, 1938, in Hoboken, Georgia. After he graduated from high school, he married Peggy Queen Jones on June 6, 1957. They moved to Fernandina Beach in 1958. He worked at Container Corporation of America for several years. He left Container and went to work in construction and helped build Baptist-Nassau Hospital. He later worked there in the maintenance department until he retired at age 65. He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Queen Jones, and his parents, Clyde and Mildred Jones. He leaves behind his only brother, Johnny Jones (Ann) of Hoboken, Georgia; his two daughters, Robin M. Jones and Debby J. Portier; his three grandchildren, Bobby Fertgus, Angel Portier, and Rowdy Portier all of Fernandina Beach; and four great-grandchildren, Josh, Sarah, Lydia, and Bobby. The funeral was at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 18, 2021, in the Burgess Chapel of Oxley-Heard Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest beside his wife in Hoboken City Cemetery in Hoboken, Georgia. Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors were handling the arrangements.