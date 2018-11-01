WAYCROSS — Robert McCraw, 81, of Waycross, died Wednesday afternoon, October 21, at Southeast Georgia Health Systems in Brunswick after an extended illness. He was born in Cherokee County, South Carolina to the late William Grant McCraw and Maudie Robbins McCraw. Mr. McCraw worked for Black Rock Mountain State Park in Clayton, Georgia before moving to Waycross in the late 1960s. In Waycross, he served as Superintendant for Laura S. Walker State Park until his retirement in 1997. He was a member of Waycross First Church of the Nazarene, where he served on the church board and was a member of the Senior Adult Sunday School Class. A sports enthusiast, Mr. McCraw was an avid golfer, Atlanta Braves fan, and Georgia Bulldog fan. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Perri Lee McCraw Carver, his grandson, Justin Evan Corson, one sister, Peggy Amic, and one brother, Billy Mc- Craw. Mr. McCraw is survived by his wife, Janice McCraw, of Waycross; four children, Kevin Wright and his wife, Kelley, of Blackshear, Keith Wright and his wife, Jane, of Waycross, Bob McCraw Jr., of Clayton, Georgia, Deddie Corson and her husband, Chris, of Brunswick; 10 grandchildren, four greatgrandchildren; one sister, Doris Dearybury of Boiling Springs, South Carolina; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral was to held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 27, in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was to follow in Thomas Cemetery. Visitation was at 10 a.m Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Waycross First Church of the Nazarene, 2505 Alice Street, Waycross, Georgia, 31501. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.