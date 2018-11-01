WAYCROSS — Robert Leroy Guy, 66, of Waycross, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health after a brief illness. He was born in Kingstree, South Carolina, to Leroy Guy and Macy Eaddy Guy. He made Waycross his home for most of his life. Robert worked as a truck driver and was a member of the Cornerstone Church of God. He enjoyed fishing and watching professional wrestling on television. More than anything, he will be remembered for his kind and generous heart, as he always was willing to do whatever was necessary to help others. He was preceded in death by his father, Leroy Guy, and a sister, Joyce Hendrix and her husband, Austin Harvey Hendrix. Robert is survived by his mother, Macy Guy, of Waycross; one son, Anthony Robert “Tony” Guy and his wife, Amanda, of Mt. Gilead, North Carolina; one daughter, Tonya Parker and her husband, Danny, of Concord, North Carolina; five grandchildren, Dixie, Luke, Maggie, Brock and Gracie; four brothers and sisters, Debbie Sasser, of Blackshear, Tommy Guy and his wife, Patty, of Blackshear, Donna Hendrix and her husband, Alex, of Waycross, Janice Cribbs and her husband, Darryl, of Waycross; and numerous aunts, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A memorial service celebrating the life of Robert Guy will be held by the family at a later date. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.