Robert Lee Rathel

WAYCROSS — Robert “Bob” Lee Rathel, 80, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 13, 2020. He was born on February 28, 1940, in Sanford, Florida to the late Robert J. Rathel and Dorothy (Davis) Rathel Otto. Throughout his lifetime, Robert migrated across the country to m any states, including Colorado, Arkansas, Florida and ultimately settled near family in south Georgia. In his early years, he worked as an arborist and later switched from cutting trees to cutting hair. It was during his career as a barber that he honed his skills as a storyteller. He was known to weave a wild tale, some fact, mostly fiction. A few of his more memorable tales were of his hunting and fishing trips, his infamous brush with fame eating breakfast with Elvis Presley, being abducted by aliens while camping, and discussing business ventures with Sam Walton, founder of Walmart while living in Arkansas. Bob had a bigger-than-life personality and an even bigger appetite for his wife’s cooking. He was an avid NASCAR fan. He also enjoyed watching Westerns, war films, or anything including a locomotive and strived to own the world’s largest VHS collection, but probably fell short. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by the love of his life, Mary Lois (Spivey) Rathel, and siblings, Shirley A. Rathel and Linda (Rathel) Beck. Robert is survived by his daughter, Esther Lynn (James) Rigsby, of Waycross; beloved grandchildren, Ashlee (Kerby) Similien, Orlando, Florida, and Joshua Spivey, Denver, Colo.; beloved great-grandchildren, Ariana, AJ, Lyric, and Aspen Sky Similien; sister, Barbra (Norman) Sparks, brother, Clifford (Liz) Rathel; as well as many nieces and nephews. Additionally, he is survived by many honorary family members from his final years residing at Harborview Satilla in Waycross. A memorial service will be planned for a future date. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.