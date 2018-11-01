BLACKSHEAR — Robert Lee Dixon, 78, of Blacks- hear, passed away Wednesday evening, July 29, 2020, at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House surrounded by his loving family following an extended illness. Born November 30, 1941, in Blackshear, Dixon was a son of the late Alvin Alonzo and Zoie Davis Dixon. He lived all of his life in Pierce County and was retired as a boilermaker with Local 26 in Savannah, Georgia. Dixon was an avid hunter and fisherman, a member of the Pierce County Hunting Club, the Pierce County Fox Hunters Association, the National Rifle Association, and enjoyed the fellowship and eating with the “Odean’s Breakfast Club.” He was of the Primitive Baptist faith. In addition to his parents, Dixon was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Campbell; and two brothers, Alonzo Dixon and Raymond Dixon. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Janice Hickox Dixon of Blackshear; three children, Curtis Dixon (wife, Dana), Tonya Dixon Curl, and Tyler Dixon (wife, Becky), all of Blackshear; five grandchildren, Curt Dixon Jr., Chloe Dixon, Ella Dixon, Emma Curl and Mal- lory Curl, all of Blackshear; a sister, Rosa Sale, of Jacksonville, Florida; a brother, Phillip Morris Dixon (wife, Diane), of Blackshear; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. A funeral took place at 4 p.m. Sunday, August 2, at Shiloh Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Daniel Drawdy officiating. Burial followed in the Shiloh Cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.