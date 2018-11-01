WARESBORO — Robert L. Johnson, 80, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross due to complications from COVID-19. He was born in Ware County on October 3, 1939, to the late Corbett Johnson and Irene Giddens Johnson and lived here all his life. Robert was a 1957 graduate of Waresboro High School. He was a member of Astoria Baptist Church and Sunday School Class where he served as a deacon. In past years, Robert loved cooking with his friends for breakfast and loved to sing. He could cook the best grits in the world! He also enjoyed listening to music, traveling, watching westerns, playing solitaire, and sudoku. In addition to his parents, Robert also was preceded in death by his brother, Derrell Johnson. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Myra Douglas Johnson, of Waresboro; two sons, Ricky Johnson (Wanda) and James R. Johnson (Alicia), both of Waresboro; two grandchildren, Dylan Johnson (Dakota) and Hannah Gilbert (Davis); two greatgrandchildren, Lucy Gilbert and Tucker Gilbert. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, at Oakland Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, the family requests anyone in attendance to wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.