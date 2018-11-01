WAYCROSS — Mr. Robert Hilton Harris, 92, died Tuesday morning, February 16, 2021, at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an extended illness. He was born August 1, 1928, at his home in Gilchrist Park. Harris was employed by Atlantic Coastline Railroad in 1944 and retired from CSX Railroad in 1983 after 39 years of service. He also was a self-employed barber. A simple man who carried his love of Jesus, along with a great sense of humor to everyone he knew. Harris always found a way to bring laughter to the conversation. He is in a class of his own! But now he has heard the words, “well-done thou good and faithful servant.” He was affiliated with the Pentecostal faith. Harris was preceded in death by his parents, John Thomas Harris and Willie Mae Rigdon Harris; twin brother, Richard Milton Harris (late wife, Christina Hayman Harris) of St. Mary’s; and a granddaughter, Melinda Barnard Rehberg. Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of 75 years, Grace Strickland Harris of Waycross; three children, Glenda Bennett (Jerry) of Lake Park, Sharon Crawford of Elizabethton, Tennessee, and Virginia Wolfe (Alton) of Douglas; two grandchildren, Don James, Jr., and Gina Wolfe Williams; one sister, Latrelle Harris Crews (Eugene) of Valdosta; and a host of extended family and loving friends. The family would like to extend its deepest heartfelt appreciation to the employees of Baptist Village Retirement Communities for the extraordinary care given to Harris and his family. Without question, he received the very best care from everyone who entered his room. Because of the impact of COVID-19, the family has made the tough decision to have a private family service. A private funeral service was held Friday, February 19, 2021, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Marv Williams and the Rev. Marshall Adcock officiating. Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers were Jerry Bennett, Bob Crews, Ronnie Crews, Don James, Tyler Rehberg, and Alton Wolfe. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook, or by viewing the funeral service recording at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.