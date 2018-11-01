Robert Edward Martin Jr.

WAYCROSS — Robert E. Martin Jr., 75, of Waycross, died Monday evening, November 16, 2020, at his residence after a brief illness. He was born in Raleigh, North Carolina, to the late Robert E. Martin Sr., and Lola Irene Pittman Martin. At the age of 5, his family moved to Jacksonville, Florida. He attended Andrew Jackson High School where he would become the first high school athlete in Florida to break the five-minute mile. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Marines and served during the Vietnam War. Robert made his home in Jacksonville for 55 years before moving to Waycross in 2004. In Jacksonville, he worked as a Supervisor for Merita Bakery, and as a pipefitter for the JEA Water Department. He played and coached numerous championship softball teams, served as an announcer for CCW Professional Wrestling, and was the an avid University of Florida Gator and Ware County Gator fan. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Alan Martin, and a sister, Nancy Ramona Martin Williams. He is survived by his wife, Dawn Martin, of Waycross; three sons, Robert E. Martin III (Sonya), of Macclenny, Florida, Charles “Buddy” O’Neal (Elizabeth), of Waycross, Jason O’Neal, of Hilliard, Florida; six daughters, Shirley Ann Lanham, of Fernandina Beach, Florida, Frances Guindon (Joseph), of Jacksonville, Florida, Stephanie Martin, of Jacksonville, Florida, Teresa Martin (Ken), of Jacksonville, Florida, Renee Tortorella (Frankie), of Jacksonville, Florida, Peggy Sikes (Jessie), of Blackshear; 25 grandchildren, William, Bobby, Allen, Damion, Becka, Abby, Benny, Thomas, Jalen, Tiphanie, Jasmine, Anthony, Devin, Tehya, Gregory, Dakota, Trent, Liam, Logan, Kennadi, Gavin, Piper, Brianna, Seth, Ciera; two great-grandchildren, and numerous other relatives and friends. A memorial service was held at 1 p.m., Friday, November 20, in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ed Flowers officiating. In honor of Robert, all attendees were asked to wear Florida Gator or Ware County Gator school colors or sports apparel. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.