BLACKSHEAR — Mr. Robert Dennis Melton, Sr., 71, of Blackshear, died Tuesday, July 28, at his residence after an extended illness. Melton was born in Waycross to the late E.Z. Melton and Mildred Scott Melton. He had made Blackshear his home for his entire life. Melton worked as a maker of Bamboo Shoes for the Pierce County Shoe Factory. Along with his parents, Melton was preceded in death by two brothers, E.Z. Melton, Jr., and Billy Ray Melton; and a daughter-in-law, Pam Melton. Melton is survived by his wife, Oveida Melton of Blackshear; four children, Robert Dennis Melton, Jr., of Blackshear, Janice Johnson and her husband David of Brantley County, James Edward Melton, Sr., and his wife Lisa of Blackshear, Jennifer Melton and her husband Bryan Jones of Blackshear; 14 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three brothers, James Melton of Blackshear, Tommy Melton and his wife Donna of Blackshear, and Jerry Melton of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 1, in the Miles- Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Blackshear City Cemetery. The family received friends Saturday beginning at 10 a.m., at the funeral home. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.