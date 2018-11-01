BLACKSHEAR — Robert Curtis Pittman, 60, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health following an extended illness. He was born in Ware County to the late Floyd Pittman and Sadie Thrift Pittman. He was a retired mechanic with Swisher International and a member of Swamp Road Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he also was preceded in death by a grandson, Adrian Arnold, and two brothers, Jackie Pittman and Junior Pittman. He is survived by his wife, Debra Kaye Byrd Pittman, of Blackshear; three children, Lisa Ann Nettles, of Homeland, Rachel Michele Pittman, of Alma, and Heather Lynn Arnold (Luke), of Waycross; seven grandchildren, Madeline Nicole Nettles, Cheyenne Dennison, Jeffrey Wayne “J.T.” Taylor III, Spencer Arnold, Zachary Lewis Taylor, Mahaley Arnold and Dallas Luke Arnold; four sisters, Letha Mae Joyner (Jerry), of Waycross, Annie Scurry (Larry), of Blackshear, Bernice Jernigan (Luke), of Pennsylvania, and Genese Smart (Gene), of Blackshear; two sisters-in-law, Laila Pittman and Freida Byrd, both of Waycross; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, at Swamp Road Baptist Church. Burial followed in the church cemetery. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 29 at the church. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.co m. Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.