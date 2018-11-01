PATTERSON — Robert Chester “Bobby” Gay, 83, of Patterson, died Friday, December 25, 2020, at his residence. He was born April 18, 1937, in Alapaha, Georgia, to the late Fred Gay and the late Clara Mathis Gay. He was a professional country music singer who traveled for over 50 years and was inducted into the Rock-A-Billy Hall of Fame. He toured all over the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Germany. He had a Number 1 record in 1959 called “Let’s Dance” and won the Air Force Tops Blues Award in 1956. He was an Air Force veteran, served in the Korean Conflict, and also worked for NASA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jo-Ann Howard Gay, and by a brother, Terrell Gay. He is survived by his daughter, Alla Mae (Jim) Hickox, of Hoboken; son, Bobby (Regina) Gay Jr., of Patterson; two sisters, Alvieta “Veda” Kennedy, of Tifton, and Betty Jean Maine, of Nashville; six grandchildren, Korey (Nancy) White, Dylan Hickox, Jimmy (Maranda) Hickox, Zach Hickox, Chyan Blankenship and Quinton Blankenship; four greatgrandchildren; several nieces and nephews. The funeral was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, in the Chapel of Lovein Funeral Home with the Rev. Tim Rowell officiating. Interment followed in the Fletcher Cemetery. Visitation was one hour prior to the service. Lovein Funeral Home, Nashville, Georgia, is serving the family.