GALESBURG, Ill. — On Friday, June 4, 2021, the bravest man I have ever known, Robert “Bobby” Michael Carroll, lost his courageous, 17-year battle with Crest Syndrome. When diagnosed in 2004, Carroll was given just two more years of life. In his last wishes and prayers, Carroll wanted to extend his heartfelt love and appreciation to the many wonderful doctors, medical specialists, nurses, and each of the many dedicated support staff who have cared for him for so many years and to the personal dedication of everyone at Compassus Hospice of Galesburg, Illinois. Carroll was born August 25, 1947, in Peoria, Ill., the third of five sons born to Robert P. and Kathryn Lavon (Stewart) Carroll. He graduated from Chillicothe Township High School in 1965 and later achieved several degrees through Illinois Central College. Following high school, Carroll worked for Caterpillar. From October 1966 to October 1968, he proudly served his country as a United States Army Sergeant, E-5, with the military police stationed at Fort Hood, Texas. At a very young age, Carroll attained his Federal Communications Commission License as a HAM Radio Operator and his FCC Commercial License. He became a fully licensed Electronics Transmission Technician, working for more than 37 years for General Telephone and later Verizon. Carroll relished his life and has left behind many friends and associates. His life has been blessed. The dear friendship with his 30- year companion, Vikki Jenkins, has brought him the most cherished moments of his life. They traveled thousands of miles together, and she has been his unfailing companion, friend, and caregiver. Carroll rejoices in his many friends and had no regrets in life. His brother, John, has also been there for him every step of the way and together they shared many never-to-be forgotten memories. He moves forward in the natural way of life and death, and now he is at rest. Carroll’s personal philosophy was, “I see only see blue skies, I never see the clouds, I always see the solutions, I never see problems.” Carroll was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother, Joseph Patrick “Pat” Carroll. He is survived by his life-long partner, Vikki Jenkins of Kewanee, Ill., and his brother, John Carroll of San Diego, Cal.. Services were held at 1 p.m., Friday, June 11, 2021, at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe followed by burial at Chillicothe City Cemetery. Online condolences may be made through weberhurdfuneralhome.com.