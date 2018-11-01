FOLKSTON — Robert “Bob” Franklin Phillips, 85, of Folkston, passed away at his residence Monday, June 14, 2021. Phillips was born October 22, 1935, in White Oak to the late Willie Augustus Phillips and Mary Jane Prescott Phillips. He was Charlton County’s first Chief Tax Appraiser after being appointed by the Charlton County Commissioners. Phillips became Charlton County Probate Judge in 1996 and served the county faithfully until his retirement in 2015. He attended Camp Pinckney Baptist Church. Phillips was affectionately called “Daddy Bob” by all who adored him. In addition to his parents, Phillips was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Harlowe Clark Phillips; and two brothers, Donald Phillips, and Henry Phillips. He is survived by his children, Robert (Penny) Phillips, Mike (Robbin) Phillips, Craig (MeLisa) Phillips, Danny (Michelle) Phillips and Denise Phillips; two sisters, Willie Maude Johns and Sue (Roni) Murray; two brothers, Jimmy (Joann) Phillips and George Phillips; a sister-in-law, Theo Phillips; and numerous grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A funeral was held Thursday, June 17, at Camp Pinckney Baptist Church with Pastor Tim Hall officiating. Burial followed in Burnt Fort Cemetery. Pallbearers were Dusty Phillips, Joe Phillips, Zachary Phillips, Lathan Crews, Byron Crews, and Warren McLendon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to answersbyfaith.com or Answers By Faith, 6679 Highway 84, Patterson, Ga. 31557. Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com Arrangements were under the direction of Shepard- Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston.