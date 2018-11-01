WAYCROSS — Robert Anton Larson Jr., 74, died Wednesday morning, December 30, 2020, at Hospice House Satilla following a brief illness. Larson was a native of Astoria, Oregon, and had made his home in Dixie Union since 1989. He was the husband of the late Evelyn Jackie Smith Larson and son of the late Robert Anton Larson Sr. and Fredevia Smith Larson. Larson served with the United States Army for 24 years retiring in 1985 with the rank of First Sergeant. After his military career, Larson was a Sergeant with the Ware County Sheriff Department for 12 years. Survivors include a daughter, Samantha Van Daley of Spanaway, Washington; two sons, Michael Cole Larson of El Paso, Texas, and Robert A. Larson III of Dixie Union; 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; a sister, Carlene Brickle of Dixie Union; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Memorialization will be by cremation. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.