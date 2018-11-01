Robert A. Roberts

WAYCROSS — Robert A. “Bob” Roberts, 88, died Thursday afternoon, October 22, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health after an extended illness. Bob was born March 10, 1932, in Telmore, Georgia, to the late Cecil and Thelma Archer Roberts. Bob retired as a lab and X-ray technician from Inverness, Florida to become a farmer on the family farm in Telmore, Georgia. He was a Christian and a member of Newbern Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jakie Lankford Roberts, son, Ren Roberts, one brother, Lamar Roberts, one sister, Shirley Roberts, and cousins, Hoyt, Herbert, and Fred Strickland. Survivors include his daughter, Shannon Roberts Palmer (husband, Commander Prescott Palmer); three grandchildren, Autumn Palmer Bezeau (husband, Kurt Bezeau), Alyssa and Austin Palmer; sister-in-law, Ginger Lankford Folsom (husband, Ken Folsom); and several nieces and nephews. A funeral was held at 4 p.m. Saturday, October 24, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. The family received friends the hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial was in Oakland Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook or viewing the video tribute and funeral service recording at www.musicfuneralhome.com Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.