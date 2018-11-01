Robbery Suspects In Jail

DOUGLAS — Three men have been jailed on multiple felony charges following a violent robbery that occurred last month, said Coffee County Sheriff Doyle Wooten.

Kadeem Jones, Christopher Carpenter and Ryan Rish were arrested Sunday and booked on the charges.

Jones, Carpenter and Rish are charged with first degree burglary, aggravated assault and armed robbery, said Wooten, and Carpenter has an additional count of first degree burglary.

On April 4, around 7:30 a.m., the men entered a residence on Otter’s Way in Coffee County.

“During the course of the burglary, one of the men encountered the homeowner and struck him several times in the head with a shotgun, which had been taken from a bedroom in the residence,” said Wooten.

The men left in a white Ford Ranger and the victim was taken to Coffee Regional Medical Center for treatment of the injuries he suffered in the assault, the sheriff said.

Following an investigation by Coffee County detectives, Jones, Carpenter and Rish were ultimately arrested, said Wooten.

While officers were attempting to execute an arrest warrant for Rish on Sunday, Wooten said Rish fled on foot into a wooded area.

“After a brief foot pursuit, Rish was apprehended and additionally charged with obstruction of an officer and carrying a concealed weapon,” said Wooten.