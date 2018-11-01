Richard W. Peacock

BUFORD, Ga. — Richard W. “Ricky” Peacock, 63, of Buford, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at his residence in Buford following a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Loomis J. Peacock and Patricia Mercer Wilson. Peacock was born July 27, 1957, in Waycross. He was a 1975 graduate of Waycross High School. Peacock was a member of First Baptist Church of Buford where he was also a member of the Lighthouse Sunday School Class. He enjoyed weightlifting and loved older cars. He had many other interests that he loved. Peacock worked at CSX in The Backshop as Equipment Operator for 11 years. After that, he became a “Mr. Mom” for 10 years. Then, Peacock worked doing residential and commercial electrical for three years. Then was employed with Peachtree Services in Duluth as a Service Technician for 20 years in residential and then moved to be a commercial installer, then later a commercial service Tech. Peacock is survived by his wife of 43 years, Deborah Griffin Peacock, Buford; children, Kay (Brian) McAvoy, Gainesville, Georgia, Jake Peacock, Milton, Georgia, Marie (Michael) Bermejo, Athens, Georgia; grandchild, Dason Bermejo; sister, Tina Peacock Ford, Gainesville, Florida; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives. A funeral was held Saturday, March 13, in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with the Rev. Stephen Fountain officiating. A graveside service was held Monday morning March 15, in Oakland Cemetery with Dr. Bill Young officiating. Sympathy can be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of local arrangements.