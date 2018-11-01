Richard ‘Rickey’ Rainey

WAYNESVILLE — Richard Rainey, of Waynesville, Georgia, passed away Thursday evening, July 9, 2020, at the age of 61 in Jacksonville, Florida, after a lengthy battle with cancer he lost to the COViD- 19 virus. He was born August 12, 1958, in Anderson, South Carolina, to Theron Bannister Rainey and the late Virginia Sanders Rainey. After leaving his hometown, Rickey moved to Brunswick, Georgia, in 1987. He certified as an Unrestricted Master Air Condition & Circuit Electrician. With that certification, Richard ran his own HVACC Company. He worked for Southeast Georgia Regional Hospital for many years. Rickey worked for Coastal Pines Technical College as an Industrial Systems Technology Instructor. He taught many subjects including Applied Physics to navy personnel at Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base. Rickey was an avid Clemson Tigers fan, he enjoyed fly fishing, hunting, music, life, and most importantly God. He also is an Eagle Scout. His passion was rabbit hunting with his beloved beagles. Rickey was a big supporter and friend of GHFF. He was a published author for American Beagler Magazine for 10 years. Rickey touched so many people’s lives. He was truly one of a kind with an incredible sense of humor. Rickey was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Sanders Rainey, and wife, Donna Tipton Rainey. He is survived by his loving wife, Susan Rainey, of Waynesville; father, Theron Rainey, of Anderson, South Carolina.; daughter, Christy Rainey, and grandson, Dylan (Brooke) Taylor; and sister; Sheron (Jack) Wallace. Rickey was blessed to have had an additional family including several children, Chad Mobley, Erica Mobley, Jennifer Krieg (Michael), Allison Crosby (Jamey); three grandchildren, Lillian, Cassie and Blair; and two great-grandchildren, Cambreigh and Kinlee. He was known as “Papa Rickey” to all the grandchildren. He had several family members including aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and was a friend to everyone he met. A virtual visitation took place at 3 p.m. Monday, July 20, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, followed by a service at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Joe Carr officiant. Interment followed at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. To watch the virtual services go to Susan Rainey’s Facebook live. Arrangements were entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick, Georgia. Sympathy may be expressed at www.edomillerandsons.com.