Richard Keith Highsmith

DELTONA, Fla. — Richard “Richie” Keith Highsmith, 65, of Deltona, Florida, died Friday, April 10, 2020, at his residence after a brief illness. He was born in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., to the late Florenz H. and Betty-Carol Taylor Highsmith. He lived in Waycross most of his life and was a 1972 graduate of Ware County High School. He was a Master Plumber and was of the Christian faith. He could fix anything, enjoyed building stuff and tinkering with cars. He also loved to sing, listen to music and help people. In addition to his parents, Richie was preceded in death by seven uncles, Edmund Highsmith (wife, Vertilee), Wesley Highsmith, Winston Highsmith, Eli Highsmith, Harvey Highsmith, Hauk Sullivan and Perry Butler, an aunt, Patricia Highsmith. Survivors include three children, Carmen Barber (Josh), of Waycross, Lauren “Lolo” Jones (Keith), of Mauldin, S.C., Aaron Highsmith (Casey), of Waycross; seven grandchildren, Allyssa Barber, Ryan Barber, Emma Barber, Hayden Barber, Jake Barber, Carson Highsmith and Cameron Highsmith; former wife, Valerie Highsmith; one sister, Jerita Stalvey (Dennis), of Americus, Georgia; three nephews, Hal Stalvey (Tanya), of Valdosta, Matt Stalvey (Aimee), of Evans, Georgia, and Ashley Stalvey, of Coconut Creek, Florida; three uncles, Leslie Highsmith (Myrtie), of Waycross, Mike Highsmith (Cindy), of Chipley, Florida, Ronnie Thrift (Jan), of Waycross; seven aunts, Josephine Jolley (Bill), of St. Simons Island, Myrna Sullivan, of Atlanta, Laverne Ogden (Rudy), of Brunswick, Lyndall Howard, of Waynesville, Carol Highsmith, of Waycross, Geneva Highsmith, of Brantley County, Elizabeth Highsmith, of Leesville, Louisiana; the family would like to acknowledge his friendship with Susan Collins and her daughter, Abby, that thought of him as a Papa; a host of cousins, extended family and friends.

A memorial service will held at a later date. Contributions may be made, in memory of Richard Highsmith, to The Foundry Ministries at https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/The-FoundryRescueMissionand/donatedefault.html Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com. Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.