MILLWOOD — Richard D. Tindall, 72, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following a short illness. He was born in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, to the late Paul Tindall and Amelia Bennett Tindall. He was a truck driver for the United Egg Company of Blackshear for many years and a member of Ozias Freewill Baptist Church in Pearson. He also served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He is survived by his wife, Judy Ann Mote Tindall, of Millwood; his daughter, Kristin S. Touchstone, of Millwood; one sister, Paula Sue Tindall, of Millwood; two brothers, Pat Tindall, of Millwood, and Lawrence “Man” Tindall (wife, Jan), of Axson; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral was held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, at Ozias Freewill Baptist Church in Pearson. Burial will follow at Bennett Cemetery in Millwood. The family began receiving friends at 2 p.m. Tuesday the church. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.