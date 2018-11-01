Richard ‘Choo Choo’ Germano

YULEE, Fla. — Richard “Choo Choo” Rosario Germano, of Yulee, Florida, died Monday, September 21, 2020, following a brief illness. He was born in Waycross, Georgia, the son of Richard Diego Germano and Ida Salvatrice Spatola Germano. He was 78 years old and was a devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Germano graduated from Waycross High School in 1960. He also attended the University of Georgia and Valdosta State College. Germano was a passionate businessman. He was the owner of Richard’s Shoe Store and Richard’s Department Store of Waycross as well as the New Ideal Department Store in Birmingham, Alabama. He later moved to Fernandina Beach, Florida where he owned The Crab Trap Restaurant, Amelia Hotel at the Beach, and Amelia Dream Cars. Germano enjoyed restoring antique cars, fishing, boating and he was an MG enthusiast. His biggest passion in life was his family and friends. He adored his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Time spent at Papa Choo Choo’s house was very special for all of them. Germano made life-long friends where ever he would go. He is survived by his former wife, Doris Beasley Germano of Blackshear; his children, Holly Germano of Fernandina Beach, Tina (husband, Mitch) Germano-Tillman of Waycross, Heidi (husband, Jamie) Germano- Bracewell of Jekyll Island, Choo Choo (wife, Regina) Germano of Waycross; nine grandchildren, Dustin (wife, Stacy) Benecke of Cape May, New Jersey, Christian (wife Beth) Benecke of Tampa, Florida, Carly (husband Evan) Durden of Blackshear, Jaden Forgason of Waycross, Max Wohlfarth of Fernandina Beach, Claire Wohlfarth of Yulee, Florida, Ayla Germano of Brunswick, Aryn Germano of Tifton, and Fisher Germano of Waycross; nine great-grandchildren, Madison and Mikenna Benecke, Abigail, Isaac and Judah Benecke, Judson and Harper Durden, Theo Wohlfarth and Koen Germano; his brother, Ricky Germano of Waycross; and much-loved cousins. In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions may be made to: Waycross Discovery Montessori School, Inc. a Non-profit 501 c3, to the scholarship-fund Visit the Website @ or mail to WDMS 711 Satilla Blvd. Waycross, Georgia 31501 or to Micah’s Place Domestic Violence Center. A private service will be held for immediate family. Sympathy may be expressed online at oxleyheardfuneralhome.com Arrangments are entrusted to Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors.