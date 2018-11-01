WAYCROSS — Rhonda Laverne White Altman, 55, of Waycross, died Thursday afternoon, January 7, 2021, at her residence after an extended illness. Mrs. Altman was born in Germany to the late Jimmy White Sr. and Betty Crews White and lived in Jacksonville for many years before moving to Waycross. She was a homemaker who loved her cooking shows and socializing, but more than anything she loved her grandchildren and the time spent with them. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy White Jr. Mrs. Altman is survived by her husband Jerry Altman, of Waycross; three children, James White, of Waycross, David White, of Waycross, Gracie Altman (Gerald Edwards), of Waycross; three grandchildren, Aubrey Edwards, Ava Edwards, Aiden Edwards; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral was held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 11, in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. The family received friends beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. A committal service was held at 3 p.m. Monday at Evergreen Cemetery in Jacksonville, Florida. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.