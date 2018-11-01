Rev. Thomas Edgar Kersey Sr. WAYCROSS — The Rev. Thomas Edgar Kersey, Sr, 77, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Hospice House Satilla. He was born and raised in Appling County. He was saved and preached his first sermon at L u m b e r C i t y Church of God and served for 23 years as associate pastor of Quitman Church of God. He was a retired Church of God minister and long haul truck driver. Kersey was the son of the late Edgar Kersey and Naomi Reynolds Kersey Rentz. He also was preceded in death by his wife, Aline Bratcher Kersey, his stepfather, Henry “Man” Rentz, three brothers, Curtis Rentz, Cecil Rentz and William Reynolds, and a sister, Angie Quinn. He is survived by his two sons, Thomas E. Kersey Jr. (fianceé, Robin Harris), of Waycross, and William Daniel Kersey (wife, Kelly), of Blackshear; five grandchildren, Ryan Thomas Kersey (wife, Paige) and Ashley Danielle Kersey, both of Valdosta, Brittany Poole (husband, Matthew), Austin Poole and Haley Tuten, all of Blackshear; three great-grandchildren, Kate Kersey, Autumn Kersey, and Simone Bailey; two adopted great-grandchildren, Renzie Yarbrough and MayMay Burney; three sisters, Montine Burkett, Maxine Williams, and Betty McCloon; and numerous nieces nephews and other relatives. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, at Greenlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday at 6386 Lester Road, Blackshear. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen, Waycross, Georgia 31501. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.