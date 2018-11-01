JAMESTOWN – The Rev. Milton Lee Ramsey Jr., 80, died Saturday night, March 14, 2020, at his residence in Jamestown after an extended illness.

Born April 15, 1939, in Staunton, VA, he was the son of the late Milton Lee Ramsey Sr. and Madeline Arbaugh Robertson. He attended seminary school at Eastern Mennonite College in Harrisburg, Virginia, graduated from John Wesley Bible College in Greensboro, North Carolina, and served as a pastor for many years for several churches. He has been the pastor of Jamestown United Methodist Church for the last 10 years. He was a member of the United Methodist Virginia Conference.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Marjorie Cason.

Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Rebecca Wobser Ramsey, of Waycross; six children, Penny Cranford (Abraham), of Springfield, Florida, Phillip Ramsey, of Staunton, Virginia, Cathy Chaplin, of Staunton, Virginia, Jeffrey Wayne Hege, of Maryland, Lee Heil (Glen), of Summerfield, Florida, and Charity Elizabeth Taylor (Larry), of Ocala, Florida; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three sisters, Nancy Dill, of Stuart’s Draft, Virginia, Linda Miller (Bobby), of Kissimmee, Florida, and Lois Snell (Victory), of Fishersville, Virginia; half-brother, John Spencer Ramsey, of Greenbolt, Maryland; half-sister, Cindy Ramsey, of Greenbolt, Maryland; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Jamestown United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Wednesday at the church beginning at 10 a.m.

