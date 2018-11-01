WAYCROSS — Rev. J.D. Bowen, 92, passed away peacefully Friday afternoon, November 6, 2020, at his residence following an extended illness. Rev. Bowen was a native of Pierce County. He was the son of the late James Madison Bowen and Cora Iris Jacobs Bowen. He was educated in the Pierce County School System and was a 1946 graduate of Blackshear High School. After graduating high school he served with the United States Navy. Rev. Bowen accepted the call into the ministry and was ordained in 1953. He served in ministry for a total of 67 years. Rev. Bowen was a graduate of Norman College, Valdosta State College, and from Southeast Baptist Theological Seminary in 1964. He served as Pastor at churches in North Carolina, North Georgia, and many churches in the Southeast Georgia area and also served as interim Pastor and Pulpit Supply at numerous churches. Rev. Bowen also had served with Builders For Christ for 22 years. He was a member of Second Baptist Church and was the teacher of the Men’s Sunday School Class. Survivors include his wife of 72 years, Naomi Dixon Bowen of Waycross; a son Kim D. Bowen (wife Kathy) of Talbott, Tenn.; a daughter Rhonda Tucker (husband Steve) of Waycross; five grandchildren Aaron Bowen (wife Sarah) of Morristown, Tenn., Nicki Fogg of Jefferson City, Tenn., Jordan Bowen (wife Chelsey) of Knoxville, Tenn., Jamie Tucker (wife Rebecca) of Evans and Joni Blocker (husband Justin) of Valdosta; eight great-grandchildren, Emerson and Everly Bowen, Cora and Graham Fogg, Mason and Naomi Blocker and Steven and Faye Tucker; two sisters Shirley Bennett of Mershon and Doris Kirkland of Blackshear; three brothers David Bowen (wife Loretta) of Jesup, Buddy Bowen (wife Wanda) of Blackshear and Danny Bowen (wife Diane) of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral service was Monday, November 9, 2020, at Second Baptist Church with Rev. Edward Hurst and Rev. Derwin Griffin officiating. Burial was in the Greenlawn Cemetery. Active pallbearers were Aaron Bowen, Jordan Bowen, Jamie Tucker, Justin Blocker, Larod Bowen, and Orin Bennett. Members of the Men’s Sunday Class of Second Baptist Church and Tommy Rouse served as honorary pallbearers. Sympathy can be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.