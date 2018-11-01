WAYCROSS — The Rev. Ed Lee Robbins Jr. went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. He was a 1944 graduate of Waycross High School and a lifelong resident of Waycross. He served in the United States Navy during World War II. He retired as superintendent of the mail from the United States Postal Service to go into full-time ministry. He was the pastor of Life Christian Center for 20 and one-half years and continued to minister around the country even after retirement. He was a co-founder of The Fellowship of Churches and Ministers International (FCMI). He was a member of Christian Renewal Church in Brunswick but presently attended Kettle Creek Church. He was born April 4, 1927, in Waycross. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Callahan Robbins; his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Edward Lee (Roberta) Robbins Sr.; and his father- and mother-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Clarence (Mildred) Callahan. He is survived by many cousins. He truly loved his God and loved serving him and preaching His word. He deeply loved his family and his friends, and he always was willing to help anyone in need. He had many children, grandchildren, and brothers and sisters in the Lord. A Celebration of Life service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at Kettle Creek Church. Burial followed and will be beside his beloved wife, Elizabeth, in Oakland Cemetery. The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 2, at Music Funeral Home. The family requests memorials be sent to Kettle Creek Church, 2523 Carswell Avenue, Waycross, 31503. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

