JESUP — The Rev. David Carlton Ring, 80, of Jesup, devoted husband, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 29, 2021. He was predeceased by his parents, Ralph K. Ring and Mezzo Trull Ring Davis; stepfather, George Davis; son, David Ring; brother, Harrold Ring (1945) and a sister, Willene Ring Sparks. Ring was a 1958 graduate of Odum High School and attended Georgia Tech. He was a graduate of Lee College, and past president of the South Georgia Lee College Alumni Association. Ring was an Ordained Bishop in the Church of God and a member of the Crossroads Church of God in Jesup. He was an avid Georgia Tech fan and enjoyed golfing and reading. Under his leadership, the Jekyll Heights Church of God in Brunswick was organized (now Bay Harbor). Other churches he pastored were the Cordele Church of God, Screven Church of God, Sharon Park Church of God (Garden City), Adel Church of God, Broxton Church of God, and Cornerstone Church of God (Waycross) where he served for 20 years before retiring in 2009. Ring also served as South Georgia Church of God State Secretary-Treasurer. He had an accounting and tax practice for many years. Ring was active in civic affairs serving on the Wayne County School Board and served as chairman of the Ware County Republican Party. Survivors are his wife of 51 years, Christine Lairsey Ring of Jesup; three grandchildren, Alex (Katilyn Bullard) Ring, Galiya Ring (Eric) Milner, Cooper (Eden) Ring; a daughter-in-law, Lisa Ring; four sisters, Patricia Ring Ogden, Myrtle Ring (Roy) Thornton, Wanda Ring (Carl) Shattuck and Charlotte Ring (Clyde) Fabre; brothers and sisters-in-law, Kenny Sparks, Ralph (Nadean) Lairsey, Carolyn Lairsey Rosenberger, Linda Lairsey Thornton (Donnie Harris), Marvin (Diane) Lairsey Hopkins and Sherry Lairsey. A funeral service was held Saturday morning, July 3, 2021, at Crossroads Church of God in Jesup, with Bishop Gary Lewis, Bishop Tommy Powell, Bishop Ryan Ogden, the Rev. Gladwin Harper, and family members officiating. Interment followed in the Odum City Cemetery. Active pallbearers were nephews, Tommy Powell, Ryan Ogden, Neil Mc- Manus, Stan Sparks, Greg Sparks, Roy Thornton, Jr., Gladwin Harper, Mike Harden and Kevin Fabre. All ministers were asked to serve as honorary pallbearers along with Madison Harvey, Ashley Dukes, Max Linder, and Joel Greene. Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup was in charge of arrangements.