AUGUSTA, Ga. — Ret. MSG Daniel “Freddie” Jackson, Jr. entered into rest on Thursday, October 8, 2020. He was born to Daniel F. Jackson Sr. and Mabel Cobb Lemon on November 6, 1940, in Hoboken, Georgia. The family moved to Waycross, Georgia when he was a small child. Daniel accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized under the Baptist faith. He was educated in Waycross and was a very proud graduate of the Center High School class of 1959. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Army and retired in 1985 with the rank of Master Sergeant after serving 26 years. He then began working for the United States Postal Services and retired in 2002. Daniel was still not finished helping and contributing to anyone in need. He volunteered at Meadowbrook Elementary, in the Computer Lab. He was a faithful member of Beulah Grove Baptist Church. He served as a Trustee. He worked with the ministries of the Royal Ambassador, Men Ministry, and Children’s Church. A graveside service was held on Wednesday, October 14, at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden in Augusta, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife, Betty Jean Jackson. He is survived by daughters, Shauncy (Joe) Rogers, Victoria (William) Burt, Yvonne (Kenneth) Johnson; two devoted godsons, Johnny L. Jenkins, Donell (Sheila) Jenkins; seven grandchildren, Shelby Rogers, William Jr., Cierra, and Daniel Burt, Spencer, Tracy, and Ansley Gartrell; two great-grandchildren, Christian and Carter Burt; sister-in-law, Shirley Byrd; an Aunt Della Mae Cobb; a devoted cousin, Carolyn (Henry) Walker, god-sister, Robin (Rev. Reginal) Calhoun; a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Any expressions of sympathy can be mailed to the family of Daniel “Freddie” Jackson Jr., 2920 Cumberland Drive, Augusta, Georgia, 30906.