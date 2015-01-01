Republican Party to hold Precinct Caucus meetings, County convention

The Ware County Republican Party will convene Precinct Caucus on March 21, 2020, at 9 a.m., and meetings to elect Delegates and Alternates to the Ware County Republican Party Convention at the Jury Assembly Room, Ware County Courthouse, located at 800 Church Street, Waycross.

All Ware County residents who are legally registered to vote on or before the date of the Precinct Caucus Meetings, and who believe in the principles of the Republican Party are urged to participate in this process.

The Ware County Republican Party Convention will convene at 10 am. on March 21, 2020, at the Jury Assembly Room in the Ware County Courthouse, 800 Church Street, for the purpose of:

(1) electing Delegates and Alternate Delegates to the First Congressional District Convention and the State Convention for the purpose of selecting Representative Delegates to the Republican National Convention. Additionally, the Convention will conduct all other business as necessary.

Registration will begin at 8:15 a.m. and will end promptly at 9 a.m. There will be no registrations after the deadline.

Everyone in line to register at 9 a.m. will be allowed to participate in the precinct caucus meetings and the convention process. The fee for convention registration will be $20 for delegates, alternate delegates, and guests.

The First Congressional District Convention will convene on Saturday, April 18, at 10 a. m. in Jesup, Georgia. The District Convention will be electing three Delegates and three Alternate Delegates to the Republican National Convention. Delegates and Alternates will be required to pay a fee of $25, which is to cover the cost of the Convention.

Pursuant to the official Call of the Georgia Republican Party, all individuals desiring to be a Delegate or Alternate Delegate to the Republican National Convention are reminded that in order to be eligible for consideration by the District or State Nominating Committee(s) shall complete on or before April 3, 2020, the GRP online application (as published on GAGOP.org) and provide all requested supporting material associated with the application. All these individuals are also required to meet with the respective nominating committee(s) as a prerequisite to having the individual’s name placed in nomination at the convention(s).

The Georgia Republican Party State Convention will convene at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 29, at the Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway, Atlanta, Georgia and will elect the Georgia Republican Party National Committeeman and Committeewoman along with the At-Large Delegates to the National Republican Convention, in addition to conducting all other business as necessary.

Delegates and Alternates will be required to pay a fee, which is to cover the cost of the convention.

For further information, contact Wilmer Davis, Interim Chairman of the Ware County Republican Party, at 912.285.1073 or Debra Giddens, secretary, at 912.282.5551.