Replica Of Confedrate Submarine To Be Exhibited At Blueberry Fest

A highlight of the 45th Georgia Annual Blueberry Festival will be the exhibits of replicas of the H.L. Hunley Confederate Submarine and a hot air balloon used during the Civil War.

They will be located at the Veterans Park area around the helicopter on Friday, May 31, and Saturday, June 1.

Commander Calvin Hart with the Kirby-Smith Camp No. 1209, Sons of Confederate Veterans from Jacksonville, Fla., will bring these replicas for everyone to see.

The H.L. Hunley, often referred to simply as the Hunley, was a submarine of the Confederate States of America that played a part in the American Civil War.

The Hunley demonstrated the advantages and dangers of undersea warfare. It was the first combat submarine to sink a warship — the USS Housatonic. The Hunley was not completely submerged and following the successful attack, was lost along with her crew before she could return to base.

The Confederacy lost 21 crewmen in the sinking of Hunley during its short career. Named for the inventor, Horace Lawson Hunley, the submarine was taken into government service under the control of the Confederate States Army at Charleston, S.C.

The Hunley, nearly 40 feet long, was built at Mobile, Ala., and launched in July 1863, to Charleston.

Referred to as the “fish boat,” the “fish torpedo boat” or the “porpoise,” it sank on Aug. 29, 1863, during a test run, killing five members of her crew.

She sank again on Oct. 15, 1863, killing all eight of her second crew, including Horace Hunley himself, who was aboard at the time even though he was not a member of the Confederate military. Both times the Hunley was raised and returned to service.

On Feb. 17, 1864, the Hunley attacked and sank the 1,240-displacement ton United States Navy screw sloop-of-war USS Housatonic, which had been on Union blockade-duty in Charleston’s outer harbor.

Hunley did not survive the attack and sank — her eight-member crew (her third) lost.

Finally located in 1995, the Hunley was raised in the year 2000.

A replica of the Hunley will be on exhibit during the 45th Annual Georgia Blueberry Festival in Alma on Friday, May 31, and Saturday, June 1.