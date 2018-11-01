Remember when?

McQuaig aims to return ‘Rink’ to past popularity

By MYRA THRIFT

Staff Writer

A new and welcoming gathering place, “The Rink” of Waycross, will open Friday for those who like to strap on a pair of roller skates or rollerblades and move to the music.

Jamie McQuaig purchased King’s Roller Rink from Ruth King and has renovated the facility with new flooring, new lighting, new party space, and all of it done with the safety of the customers in mind.

The rink and the adjacent bowling alley at 4033 Memorial Drive were “the place to be” when it opened in 1976. There was a snack bar serving hamburgers, hot dogs, microwaved pizzas, French fries, chips, candy bars, and fountain drinks. There were a handful of pool tables and nearly a dozen pinball machines and arcade video games.