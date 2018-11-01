WAYCROSS — Rebecca Elizabeth Riggins, 86, died Friday, April 10, 2020, at Hospice House Satilla after an extended illness. She was a native of Waycross, but she lived for many years in the Atlanta area. Becky was currently a resident of Pierce County and a member of Hacklebarney Baptist Church. She retired from civil service as an accounting technician, and she served as an officer in the VFW. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben Hicks and Alene Dowling Hicks, her husband, Harold Riggins, brother, Benny Lee Hicks Jr., and two adopted sons, Willie and Jimmy Riggins. Survivors include three brothers, James Robert Hicks Sr., of Blackshear, Herbert Donald Hicks, of Blackshear, and Jerry Lloyd Hicks, of Pensacola, Florida; one sister, Annie Lee Hamilton, of Waycross; daughter-in-law, Connie West, of McDonough; three grandchildren, Allen Riggins, Penney Riggins, and Levi Riggins, all of McDonough; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private graveside service was held Tuesday, April 14, at Ben James Cemetery in Pierce County. The service was live-streamed to the Music Funeral Home YouTube Channel. The link was provided on Mrs. Riggins’ Tribute Wall. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.