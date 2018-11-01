Rear-Ender Injures One

A driver complained of neck pain following a rear-end collision on the South Georgia Parkway at Victory Drive Tuesday but refused transport for medical examination, said Waycross Police Capt. Benji Hersey.

Teresa White, 47, of Waycross, was slightly injured in the 5:25 p.m. accident but did not want to go to the hospital, Hersey said.

White was charged with following too closely behind other traffic after her 2003 Lexus struck the rear of a 2007 Dodge Nitro driven by Joshua Beasley, 29, of Blackshear, as Beasley slowed for heavy traffic in the area, said Hersey.

Officer David Merriott was in charge of the accident investigation.