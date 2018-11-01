WAYCROSS — Raymond Ronnie Griffis, 67, of Waycross died Friday morning, July 9, 2021, at his residence after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease. Griffis was born in Alma to the late Lloyd Daniel Griffis and DeLois Taylor Griffis Carter and made Waycross and Blackshear his home for most of his life. He worked with Rayonier until his retirement and was also a professional sign painter. Griffis enjoyed being a father to girls and would often say he was “rattling the coat hangers” by taking his girls shopping to spend valuable time with them. He was passionate about classic cars and often attended car shows and races. Griffis received the most joy from his grandchildren and attending their sporting events and being their biggest cheerleader, the family vacations to Fernandina Beach were some of his most cherished times. Griffis was a member of Second Baptist Church. In addition to his father, Griffis is preceded in death by a grandson, Lane Gabriel Tonge. He is survived by his one true love of 46 years, Marilyn Rowe Griffis of Waycross; two daughters, Brittany Shook (husband Shane) of Douglas, Lindsay Tonge (husband Josh) of Jacksonville, Fla.; four grandchildren, Maddox Shook of Douglas, Ava Shook of Douglas, Landry Tonge of Jacksonville, Luke Tonge of Jacksonville; his mother, DeLois Carter of Waycross; four siblings, Charlotte Sanders of Blackshear, Terry Griffis (wife Janice) of Blackshear, Debbie Dixon (husband Lewis) of Blackshear, Donnie Griffis (wife Kathy) of Blackshear; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Shanks of Roanoke, Ala., Bonnie G. Rowe of Douglas; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral was held Sunday, July 11, at Second Baptist Church. Entombment followed in Greenlawn Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to GHC Hospice, 1908 Tebeau Street, Waycross, 31501, or the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, Florida, 33131. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at milesodumfuneralhome.com. Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.