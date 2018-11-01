WAYCROSS — Raymond McArthur Beall died in the late evening, Tuesday, June 1. Beall was born March 12, 1949, in Stewart County, a son of the late Wisie Grimes and Horace Beall. He was the third child of four siblings. Juanit Lowe, Barbara James, and Marian Beall are his dear sisters left to mourn his transition from earth to God’s presence. He lived most of his adult life in Waycross. Beall was a faithful member at St. Peter Baptist Church in the Branch and later relocated to Friendship Missionary Baptist Church to be with his sister under the pastoral care of the Rev. Eric Horne. He is the beloved uncle of five nephews and many great-nieces and nephews. Also uncles, aunts, and cousins he leaves to mourn also classmates and friends. A memorial service was held on June 12, 2021, at Harrington Mortuary in Waycross. On behalf of the family of Raymond McArthur Beall, we would like to express our heartfelt gratitude with thanksgiving to all for the sympathy and other gifts we received from friends.