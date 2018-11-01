WAYCROSS — Raymond Franklin Corneal, 61, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following a brief illness. He was born in Clinch County to the late Mack C. Corneal and Jenelle Ruskin. He was a former heavy equipment operator with the Atkinson County Road Department and member of Ozias Freewill Baptist Church in Pearson. In addition to his parents, he also was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine “Gerri” Bennett Corneal. He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Corneal of Millwood; his son, Raymond Corneal Jr. (Penny) of Tifton; three grandchildren, Rylee Smith, Avery Smith, and Jaylen Harper; a sister, Tonnie White of Axson; a brother, Johnny Sweat of Mansfield, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 28 (today), at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Bennett Cemetery in Millwood. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, at the funeral home. Honorary pallbearers will be Allen Brown of Homerville and every family member who has stood by Raymond’s side over the years. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at musicfuneralhome.com Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.