WAYCROSS — Mr. Ray Dowling, 85, died Tuesday morning, July 28, 2020, at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an extended illness. He was born in Waycross and lived most of his life there. Dowling attended Blackshear High School. He was stationed in Germany while serving in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959. A member of New Oak Grove Primitive Baptist Church, Dowling co-owned Dowling Exterminating for 33 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elton Dowling and Ruby Lee Dowling; and his wife, Betty Carter Dowling. Survivors include three children, Kelda Dixon (Joe) of Waycross, Kandy Moss (Jason) of Lawrenceville, Georgia, and Kelly Dowling (Julie) of Waycross; four grandchildren, Jamie Dixon, Wesley Moss, Shawn Boatright (Chelsea) and David Mann (Deanna); four brothers, Russell Dowling (Ruby), Michael Dowling (Carole), Stanley Dowling and Phillip Dowling; one sister, Mary Lee Wiley Shaw; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at High Bluff Cemetery. The family received friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Music Funeral Home. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook, viewing the video tribute, or funeral service recording at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.