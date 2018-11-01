Randall Leon King

DIXIE UNION — Randall Leon “Randy” King, 67, died Saturday, March 13, 2021, at his residence in Dixie Union. King was born in Alma, but he lived most of his life in Ware County where he graduated high school. King was formerly employed by Goldkist and Southern States, and he was a member of Waresboro Baptist Church. King was preceded in death by his parents, Jack Leon King and Myrtle Ruth Smith King, his wife, Audrey Faye Walker King, and his brother, Jerry King. Survivors include his brother, James Larry King (wife Nancy) of Dixie Union; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A graveside service was held Monday, March 15, at Hephzibah Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.