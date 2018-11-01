WAYCROSS — Randall Johns, 84, of Waycross, died Wednesday morning, June 17, 2020, at Harborview Satilla after an extended illness. He was born in Folkston, Georgia, to the late Trody Johns and Pearl Branch Johns. He made Waycross and Blackshear his home for the majority of his life. Johns worked as a truck driver for Gilman Paper Company and as a butcher for Cauley’s Meat Packing Company. When able, Johns would attend Mt. Green Church of God of Prophecy. He loved his family and loved his job as a truck driver. Along with his parents, Johns was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Irene Corbitt Johns, three brothers, John Johns, Leon Johns, Wolley Johns, and one sister, Betty Sue Sanders. Johns is survived by one daughter, Eloise Sanders and her husband, John, of Waresboro; three sons, Randy Johns and his wife, Linda, of Waycross, Randall D. Johns, of Hortense, James Johns, of Oroville, California; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one sister, Agnes Carter and her husband, Wiley, of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A graveside service was held at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 20, in Mt. Green Cemetery in Millwood. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com