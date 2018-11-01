Rams pick Ernest Jones

Ware County alum is 103rd overall pick

Special to the WJH

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ernest Jones is off to Los Angeles.

The Rams picked the former Ware County and University of South Carolina linebacker Friday night (April 30) with the 103rd overall selection of the 2021 NFL Draft. The pick was a compensatory selection gained from losing Dante Fowler in free agency last year.

Jones (6-foot-1, 230 lbs., with 33 3/8” arms) earned First Team All-State honors as a WCHS senior in 2017. Those honors followed a season where he racked up 112 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, and three forced fumbles.

A tough-tackling, physical presence, the three-star prospect in the 247 Sports composite ratings attracted national attention. Offers came in from Tenessee,

Auburn, Ole Miss, Oregon, and LSU, amongst others. Jones was the 62nd ranked outside linebacker in the class and the 85th ranked player in the state of Georgia.

Jones recorded 199 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, five pass breakups, six quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries over his 26-game career for the Gamecocks.