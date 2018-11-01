JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ramona Booth Herrin, 88, died Wednesday morning, June 17, 2020, at Brookdale Southside in Jacksonville, Florida. A native of Ware County, Mrs. Herrin was raised in Manor and graduated from Manor High School. She was a homemaker for most of her life, but she was formerly employed by J.C. Penney, POGO, and Spears Drug Store. She was a member of Second Baptist Church and the Women’s Missionary Society in Manor. Mrs. Herrin was preceded in death by her parents, William Clinton Booth and Ida Marie Henderson Booth, her husband, William F. Herrin Sr., her Tarber Smith Murray son, Paul C. Johnston II, and sister-in-law, Faye Walden Booth. Survivors include her brother, Shelley C. Booth, of Waycross; and two nephews, Jeffery Booth, of Raleigh, N.C., and Clint Booth (Sandy), of St. Johns, Florida. A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at Victory Methodist Church Cemetery in Manor. The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday at Music Funeral Home. The service was recorded and uploaded to her Tribute Wall after the service. Click subscribe on the Music Funeral Home YouTube Channel to receive notifications when videos are uploaded. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.