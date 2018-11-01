MILLWOOD — Ralph McGee Bennett, 76, died Thursday evening, December 3, 2020, at St. Vincent’s Healthcare Southside in Jacksonville, Florida. He was born in Atkinson County, but he resided most of his life in Ware County. A United States Army veteran, Ralph retired from Container Corporation after 25-plus years of service. He was a devoted member of Millwood Baptist Church and the Millwood Community. Ralph was a Godly man who was loved by many. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed his time coaching girls’ basketball at Nassau Christian Academy in Yulee, Florida. Ralph also enjoyed shrimping as a part-time job and hobby for many years. Ralph was preceded in death by his father, Leland Arlanda Bennett, son, Brent Bennett, and two brothers, Cleland Bennett, and Michael Clark. Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Deborah Diane Davis Bennett, of Millwood; three children, Shellie Chapman (Greg), of Tupelo, Miss., Blaine Bennett, of Macclenny, Florida, and Kimberly Long (David), of Crawfordville, Florida; stepchild, Charlene Collins (Kelly), of Leesburg, Florida; grandchildren, Warren Chapman (Lindsey), Nathan Chapman, Aaron Chapman (Anna), Tyler Stinson, Bennett Stinson, Riley Bennett, Breann Bennett, Amber Minter, and Jason Minter; five greatgrandchildren; his mother, Dolores Crapps Clark, of Waresboro; his stepmother, Luvelle Bennett, of Millwood; siblings, Barbara Ann Smith (Denny), Ricky Clark (Charlotte), Sara Clark, Danny Bennett Sr. (Bonnie), Rose Cobb (Jimmy), Leila Thrift (Jackie) and Lisa Jean Bennett; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Charlie Taylor, Bobby Willis, and Johnny Crisp. A funeral was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 8, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Hargraves Chapel Cemetery in Millwood. The family received friends from 5 until 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.