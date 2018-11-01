MT. NEBO, W.Va. — Raleigh Dalton Kirkland, 84, of Mt. Nebo, W.Va., a veteran and member of the greatest generation, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020, at the Bowers House in Beckley, West Virginia. Born June 9, 1936, in Ware County, Georgia, Kirkland was the son of the late Reppard and Mamie Kirkland of Ware County. He was preceded in death by siblings, Howard E. Kirkland, Norma Jean Minchew, Latane Kirkland Smith, and Nella Faye Boyett. Kirkland was the owner/operator of Kirkland’s Lake Skating Rink in Waycross for more than 30 years. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and Army National Guard. Kirkland was a professional Country/Western performer with country chart hits in the 1960s and touring with the great country legends. Survivors include his wife, Patsy Kirkland; two sons, Tim Kirkland of Mt. Nebo, Chris Kirkland of Waycross; stepchildren, Jeff, Cindy, and Becky; grandkids, Tammy McArthur Gardner, Christy McArthur Strickland, and Samantha McArthur Lee; along with numerous greatgrandchildren, family and friends. In keeping with Kirkland’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no service will be held at this time, due to COVID-19.